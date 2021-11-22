Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate dies at 58; Rupali Ganguly & Nilu Kohli mourn the loss

Madhavi Gogate, who played Rupali Ganguly’s mother in the famous show Anupamaa breathed her last today, on November 21 at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. A few days back, the veteran actress had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and had been admitted. Though she had shown signs of improvement in the past couple of days, her health deteriorated today and she passed away this afternoon. Multiple industry colleagues and co-stars such as Alpana Buch and Rupali Ganguly took to their Instagrams to express their grief at the sudden demise of the actress.

The grim news was shared by Anupamaa co-star Alpana Buch. With the actress’ picture, Buch wrote a sentimental message. "Madhaviji this is not done..actor can not take exit before scene gets over...we will miss you on Anupamaa set...your cute smile.. sweet voice...n humor...we will all miss you,” Veteran actress Neely Kohli was also quite devastated and wrote a sad goodbye note to her dear friend. "Madhavi Gogate my dear friend nooooo.I can't get down to believing that you have left us . Heartbroken @gogatemadhavi you were too young to go. Damn Covid P.S:I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg.All I can do is regret now,” she wrote.

Check their posts here:



Even Rupali Ganguly was quite heartbroken as she shared a story and penned down a short but grief-stricken message, "So much left unsaid. Sadgati Madhaviji.”

Check Rupali Ganguly's story here:

Madhavi Gogate has been a household name in the Marathi film and TV space. She gained wide recognition owing to her role in Ghanchakkar, a Marathi film. Moreover, she was also a part of notable plays such as 'Gela Madhav Kunikade' and 'Bhramacha Bhopala’. Not long ago, she made her Marathi TV debut with Tuza Maza Jamtay. The veteran actress has acted in a plethora of Hindi TV shows such as Kahin Toh Hoga, Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha, Koi Apna Sa, and more.

