Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne shares her then & now PICS with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Kundrra

Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne recently shared her then and now pictures with actor Karan Kundrra.

Anupamaaa, currently is one of the most popular shows on television and the audience loves everything about the show, be it its storyline, actors, twists, and turns. The cast of the show is very talented and own their character while being completely immersed in their roles.. The story of the show is very entertaining and full of twists and turns. With the marriage of Kavya and Vanraj, some high-intensity drama has started to unfold inside the Shah house. In the upcoming episodes, there will be even more drama for the viewers, as Kavya is leaving no stone unturned to make Anupama's life miserable.

Apart from the shooting, the actors have a great time on the sets of the show. The cast member of the show Anupamaa, Paras Kalnawat, one of the cast members of the show recently shared pictures and videos with Muskan Bamne and YRKKH’s actor Karan Kundrra. The actor Karan Kundrra plays the role of Ranveer in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Muskan plays the role of Paakhi in the show Anupamaa and shared a throwback picture with Karan Kundrra. The actress has earlier worked with the actor Karan Kundrra in the show Gumraah. The first picture seems old and the second one is from their recent meet-up during a tentative crossover of the shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

See post here-

The actress Muskan Bamne started her career as a child artist with the short film Truth Encounter. She debuted in Bollywood with starrer film Haseena Parkar in 2017. Then she entered the television industry with the show Ekta Kapoor’s serial Gumrah. After the show, Muskan appeared in several television serials such as Haunted Night, Ek Thi Heroine, Super Sisters, and others. At present, she is working in the show Anupamaa, and its star cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, and Paras Kalnawat in pivotal roles.

Also read-Anumapaa actress Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi is missing from the show; Find out why

Share your comment ×