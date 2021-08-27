Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is bothered by THIS double trouble in her new video from vacay

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following. She often shares pictures and videos of herself with quirky captions for fans. She has shared a fun video on social media as she states her troubles with adorable expressions.

The lead actress of the daily soap Anupamaa is popular for her entertaining nature and she is often seen making videos of herself or with the cast of the show. She is presently on a vacation with her family and she has shared a fun video as she is seen expressing woes of wearing heels. She is pressing her foot as it pains from wearing the heels for long duration. She looks gorgeous in her floral kaftan kurti and pink palazzo pants. She has also tucked a flower on the side of her ear as she sits by the pool. She shared in the caption, “Inn dono ne milkar, jaan meri le ..something every girl can surely relate to”.

