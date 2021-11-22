Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly on co star Madhavi Gogate's demise: 'I wish we had met one last time’

Yesterday, (November 21) veteran actress Madhavi Gogate left for her heavenly abode, leaving her fans and industry colleagues devastated. Reportedly, the Anupamaa actress suffered from COVID-19 for the past couple of weeks and her condition deteriorated yesterday afternoon when she breathed her last. Rupali Ganguly, one of her Anupamaa co-stars, is absolutely grief-stricken. The actress talked about the roller-coaster of emotions she felt on receiving the shocking news.

In an interview with E-Times, Rupali became candid and talked about her colleague. "I may not have shot with Madhaviji every day for Anupamaa, but whatever little time I have spent with her was good. I can't say that we were constantly calling up each but we did keep in touch. We also kept checking on each other and I used to call her and ask how was doing,” she said. She also talked about the time when she herself had been infected with the deadly virus, “Earlier when I had COVID, she used to check on me via calls. I received a lot of love from her and we used to sit and talk a lot about many things.”

Adding to this, she respectfully talked about Madhavi Gogate’s exceptional talents and skills, "Madhaviji had a vast plethora of work behind her, so she used to tell me a lot about her previous shows. I have no words to explain how I feel because it's a huge shock for me. I know she was ailing but the news of her demise is very upsetting," she added.

Rupali was also quite remorseful about not being able to meet the late actress one last time. She said that when she got to know that Gogate was in the ICU, she felt regretful for not meeting her. “I wish we had met one last time,” she said wistfully. She also talked about how in the midst of a routine, people get so lost that they are unable to understand what their souls want. She added that they made a multitude of plans to meet and used to talk about meeting at the late actress’ place. She parted on a sweet and sad note, saying that she’d miss her presence and appreciate the memories they made together. “I had some good working memories with her and good times spent together. I will miss her,” she concluded.

Madhavi Gogate was not a newcomer to the industry, having worked in a plethora of Marathi movies and TV shows. During her last days, she made her Marathi TV debut with ‘Tuza Maza Jamtay’ and was working on the popular Hindi show, ‘Anupamaa’.

