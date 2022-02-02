Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly flaunts her delightful smile in her new post; PHOTO

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry. The actress became quite popular for her role of Monisha in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. Presently, she is playing the role of Anupama in popular daily soap Anupamaa. She is highly appreciated for her role. Rupali is active on social media and often shares pictures of herself on social media. Her latest Instagram post will light up your otherwise dull day.

The actress recently did a photoshoot with the popular celeb photographer Dabboo Ratnani. She shared the picture on social media. She has worn a beautiful blue dress, stylish and beautiful pearl earrings. She had put on light makeup and a pink lip colour. She captioned, “The best smiles reach your eyes”.

See post here:

The pairing of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa is getting lot of appreciation from the audience. People are liking the budding romance between them. The duo often shares their dance videos in between shoots. The actress often shares BTS videos and pictures from the sets and she also shares pictures of her family.

As per the latest promo of the show, Anupama is seen getting closer to Anuj. Malvika, who is sister of Anuj, is seen getting attracted to Vanraj. But he has other plans and he is using her to take control over her company. Anupama is aware of his intentions and makes all efforts to protect her family from his evil intentions.



