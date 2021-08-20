Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shares how she stays ‘physically fit’; Watch out for bloopers

Rupali Ganguly is presently playing the lead role in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. She often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. She often makes videos with the cast members of the show and follows the new trends. The actress recently shared a video of herself and other cast members, as they dance with full energy.

Rupali Ganguly has shared a video from the sets of Anupamaa, where she is seen practicing for the dance performance episode of the show. The actress is dressed in a light blue Anarkali suit and stands in the center, while others are seen dancing around her. The cast members Jaswir Kaur and Muskan Bamne were seen dancing along with full energy and without any music.

Rupali captioned, “We don’t need music to dance That’s how our ‘physically fit’ challenge went in between shots… watch till the end for a funny blopper It’s insane when we have Himanshu and sushaant on the sets and Jassi lands up and Muski adds to the madness.”

