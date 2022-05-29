Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly slays stylishly in a blue kaftan dress; PICS

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has been swooning the hearts of the audiences with her exceptional acting chops. Anupamaa has undisputedly been one of the top-rated shows. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma in lead roles. Rupali enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is also a household name owing to her acting skills and entertaining reels. Rupali's videos and pictures with her co-actors from Anupamaa are enjoyed by her fans. Other than that, she also gives a sneak peek into her personal life too.

Rupali Ganguly's pretty pictures

On Sunday, Rupali Ganguly shared a picture with her son from a family outing and captioned it, "Sunday Selfie with my SonShine (sic)" She also uploaded a few solo pictures in a breezy kaftan dress and wrote, "Time to sit and stare." The Anupamaa actress looked gorgeous as she sported sunglasses to complete her look with the kaftan. Netizens are going gaga over her pretty pictures and have dropped lovely comments.

Speaking about the show, the storyline of Anupamaa is currently revolving around the marriage sequence of Anupamaa and Anuj. The show recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform. In an earlier IANS interview, Rupali shared about the struggles of doing two shows together. She said, "Juggling between the shoots of TV serial and 'Anupama- Namaste America' at the same time was a bit of a challenge but when you are with expert producers like Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi, you feel well taken care of. The entire team of 'Anupamaa' was simultaneously shooting for both shows for the past couple of days but they made sure we never felt over-worked and had enough breathing space."

'Anupama - Namaste America has the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on April 25.

