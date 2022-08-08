Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly takes Mumbai metro, shares a masked selfie; PHOTO

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular names on the TV screens owing to her excellent acting skills. The actress rose to fame with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she played the role of Monisha. Rupali is presently playing the lead in the top-rated show Anupamaa, along with Gaurav Khanna. Her portrayal as a middle-aged woman and her quest for creating her identity has made her popular among the audience. Talking about her personal life, she is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.

Rupali often shares entertaining reels and pictures with her fans. Today, the Anupamaa actress was seen taking the Mumbai metro to beat the busy traffic of the city. Rupali also clicked a selfie with her mask on and shared this snap on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Trying to beat the traffic". In this photo, Rupali is seen dressed in an orange casual outfit and has covered her face with a white mask. Post this, she also shared a random picture of the metro while traveling and wrote, "The simple joys of childhood... The happiness of being with ur parents".

Speaking about her character, Anupamaa has proved to be the most loved character on Television screens presently. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the makers will now introduce a shocking yet intriguing twist in the upcoming episodes where Anuj is seen slipping into a coma. The makers have also cast new actors in Anupamaa who are seen adding the right amount of drama and have hooked the audiences to the show.

