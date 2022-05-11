Anupamaa: Alma Hussein to join the show as Samar's new love interest after Anagha Bhosale’s exit

Anupamaa has been the top-rated show on television screens for the past year. The show has a massive fan following and people love the lead pair of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Telly Chakkar has earlier shared that Dhadkan fame Alma Hussein is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role well. There are higher chances that she will be his love interest of Samar in the show. As we have seen Samar all sad after Nandini's exit from his life, this will bring a new twist in his life.

In the present plot of the show, #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans of the show are sending wishes and love to the adorable pair. Leela and Vanraj are still seen trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

Currently, in the show we see, Bapuji meets with a heart attack and Vanraj loses his cool over GK, he takes a huge decision of not letting Bapuji be a part of Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. After Bapuji comes into consciousness, Anupamaa puts a condition that if Bapuji does not go to the hospital for treatment, then she will not marry Anuj, and the wedding shall halt.

The role of Nandini was earlier played by actress Anagha Bhosale, but she left the show and showbiz for following the path of spirituality. She shared with Etimes, that after she entered the showbiz world, she realised it is not what she expected it to be. She shared that there is “politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time” in the acting business. Anagha is a spiritual being, hence she said she cannot be what she is not. She added that she cannot be a part of an industry that is “filled with hypocrisy”.

Also read- Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat shares BTS video of Ladkiwale prepping for Anupama & Anuj's wedding; WATCH