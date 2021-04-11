Anupamaa: Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah test positive for COVID 19; goes under home quarantine

Anupamaa show has been facing lot of problems as Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah have been tested positive. They are under home quarantine.

After Tassnim Sheikh, Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah of the popular show Anupamaa have also been tested positive for COVID 19. The news was confirmed by producer Rajan Shahi. Till now, lead actress Rupali Ganguly, actor Sudhanshu Pandey had been tested positive. All these actors are currently under home quarantine and following all safety protocols. There is an outburst of coronavirus on the sets of Anupamaa. But the shooting has not been stopped as they were shooting from their home.

Rajan Shahi released a statement saying, “Actress Alpana Buch & Nidhi Shah who are an integral part of the TV show Anupamaa have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, both actresses received medical help and have quarantined themselves. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Tassnim Sheikh had revealed the news on her Instagram and wrote, “This is to inform everybody that i have tested Covid +ve a couple of days ago.However i m going to be fighting it with all my will & I am sure I will come out as a stronger person with this experience. Requesting everybody who has come in contact with me for the last couple of days to get themselves tested and quarantine themselves. Keep me in your prayers.”

Recently, another show Wagle Ki Duniya’s 8 members were tested positive. The shooting of the show has been stopped. Currently, the situation is getting worse as many celebrities are coming under its grip.

Also Read: After Rupali Ganguly, her Anupamaa co star Tassnim Sheikh tests COVID positive: Will fight it with all my will

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×