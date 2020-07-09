  1. Home
Anupamaa: Annu Kapoor to make a comeback on TV after a decade with Rupali Ganguly starrer

Anuu Kapoor is all set to return to the small screen after 10 long years with Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. The show will go on-air from July 13, 2020.
July 13 (2020) is going to be a 'happy day' for all Indian Television show viewers. While several popular daily soaps are going to air fresh episodes after a three-month-long break, Star Plus is all set to launch a new show 'Anupamaa'. Yes, the much-awaited Rupali Ganguly starrer, which was previously set to go on-air in March, will finally be aired to bringing a fresh story for the viewers. While we already know that 'Anupamaa' is Rupali Ganguly's comeback show on TV after 7 years, there's another talented actor who is marking his comeback with the show. Well, it is none other than Annu Kapoor. 

Annu Kapoor is all set to make a huge comeback to the small screen after a decade with Anupamaa. Yes, you read that right! The senior actor will be seen on a TV show after 10 long years. He is best remembered for hosting the vocal reality show Antakshari from 1993 to 2006. One of his first performances on TV was with program Khari-Khari where he played the role of Rajendra Bhatia. He then went on to spread the magic on his amazing acting skills in Bollywood films and was last seen as Jagjeet Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana's father) in Dream Girl. Well, it is surely a piece of good news to see Annu ji back on TV, however, details about his character on the show are not known yet.  It would be interesting to see, what new surprise does Annu Kapoor brings with his role in Anupamaa. 

Talking of the show, Anupamaa is a remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee. The show revolves around a homemaker Anupamaa who has dedicated her to keep her family happy. However, she is not valued by her family members and is taken for granted. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Zaveri and Paras Kalnawat as Samar Zaveri. What are your thoughts on Annu Kapoor's comeback to TV? Are you excited to watch the show? Let us know in the comment section below. 

