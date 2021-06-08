Anupamaa: Apurva Agnihotri calls his wife Shilpa ‘Home’ as he shares a beautiful selfie with her

As his character comes to an end in the show Anupamaa, Apurva Agnihotri shared a picture with his beloved wife on Instagram.

Apurva Agnihotri has announced that his track in the popular show has come to an end. He shared the news on his official Instagram handle. This was not very happily welcomed by his fans as they wanted to see him more on the show. He got immense love and especially his character. He had thanked all his fans, co-actors for their support. However, soon after his post he shared a selfie with his beautiful wife Shilpa and called her home.

In the picture, they both looked happy. The couple has been going strong for over two decades. They got married on June 24, 2004, and also took part, in reality, show Bigg Boss. "Sometimes home is a person #positivevibes #positivequotes #positions #positivethinking #love #lovestory #loveyou," he captioned the picture. He has also shared a video where his wife is seen sitting in the car and watching outside. Their pet is also sitting and enjoying time. Fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

On June 7, he wrote a long post, And yet another beautiful journey comes to an end.. End yes but a journey filled with so much love ,laughter, happiness,madness , and the credit for all of the above goes to our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors.’

In the serial, he essayed the role of Dr. Aditya. He is a doctor by profession and also runs a resort. He is the one who is diagnosed that Anupama is suffering from cancer. In the current track, he has done her surgery and she is now doing well.

