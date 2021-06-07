Anupamaa: Apurva Agnihotri ends his stint as Dr. Advait Khanna; Says a ‘beautiful journey comes to an end’

Apurva Agnihotri’s glorious run portraying Dr. Advait Khanna in Anupamaa comes to an end. The actor writes a heartwarming note and thanks his producer Rajan Shahi.

Apurva Agnihotri’s performance as Dr. Advait Khanna became one of the fan favorites from the popular show Anupamaa. Now, Apurva is departing from one of the most top shows on the television and he wrote a wonderful note on Instagram expressing his feelings about leaving the character behind and gratitude he felt for being a part of the show. Apurva posted a picture with his producer of the show Rajan Shahi and thanked him for his positive attitude throughout his stint in the serial. He also thanked Rajan for not succumbing to the pressure that producing a show may bring and always reflecting a happy face.

In a heartwarming note on Instagram, Apurva wrote, “And yet another beautiful journey comes to an end.. End yes but a journey filled with so much love, laughter, happiness, madness, and the credit for all of the above goes to our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors Because our industry and work place sometimes due to the pressures, forces one to change one’s own DNA to survive, but this man has managed to break all of those myths, those norms and proved that a happy existence doesn’t call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP.. The happy faces on his set are a reflection of only and only Rajan himself…”

Take a look at the post:

Apurva left a lasting impression on the audience for his role which made viewers glued to the screen and keenly await the next episode. His portrayal of the layered character helped the show in receiving more love from an already large viewer base.

Also Read| Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Vanraj donates blood to Anupama after she struggles for life in the hospital

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×