Anupamaa fame Anagha Bhosale quits showbiz; Finds it ‘filled with hypocrisy, politics, unhealthy competition’

Anupamaa has been the leading TV show for the past months. Each character of the show is unique and relatable to the audience, owing to which they get a lot of appreciation. Actress Anagha Bhosale plays the role of Nandini, but she might leave the showbiz soon. She has quit the show recently and does not wish to pursue acting.

In an interview with The Times of India, Anagha shared that after she entered the showbiz world, she realised it is not what she expected it to be. She shared that there is “politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time” in the acting business. Anagha is a spiritual being, hence she said she cannot be what she is not. She added that she cannot be a part of the industry that is “filled with hypocrisy”.

The actress has returned to her hometown in Pune and plans to pursue a spiritual journey. However, Anagha is grateful for the love given to her character of Nandini in Anupamaa. She said that she will return if Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show ever calls her back. But she wishes to eventually quit acting.

Anagha played Rupali Ganguly’s on-screen son, Samar’s love interest in Anupamaa. Instead of replacing her with another actor, the makers ended her track in the show.

Ever since her exit, Anagha has been getting requests from her fans to return to the show. In her recent social media post, where she is seen flaunting her new hair colour, many fans commented about how they miss her on-screen. “We really miss you” wrote a fan. Another wrote, “Plzzzz show m jaldi se vapis aa jao . Missing #sanan”.



Also read- Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma shares quirky video about real life equation with co star Anagha & it’s unmissable