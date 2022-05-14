Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani confirms participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular shows in the Telly world. It has been entertaining the audience for the past many years. The upcoming season of the reality show will be more thrilling and adventurous than prior seasons. Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants will head to Cape Town in the last week of this month. The makers have roped in popular TV faces and social media influencers. Some of the names confirmed for the upcoming edition are Rubina DIlaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, choreographer Tushar Kalia, social media influencers Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard.

The latest celebrity to have made the list of contestants, who will be seen participating in the upcoming season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, is Aneri Vajani. The actress is currently seen in the top-rated daily soap, Anupamaa, which features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as leads. Talking about preparing for the reality show, Aneri says, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is my first reality show and I cannot hold back my excitement. I love exploring new things and stepping beyond my comfort zone. With this show, I will surely get on to new heights in my life. I am all set to embark on this adventurous journey and cannot wait to take on this challenge.”

Earlier popular actress Kanika Mann had also confirmed her participation saying, “ “I've always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I'll remember it for life. I'm particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I'm hoping that through this show I'm not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn't get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained!”

