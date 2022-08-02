Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna inches closer to 1 million Instagram followers; Rupali Ganguly sends wishes

Anupamaa has become one of the most loved shows on Television screens and has been receiving immense love from the audience for its interesting plot. The show stars talented actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. This show has been unbeatable and is ranking in the first position on the TRP chart for almost a year now. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj. Their on-screen chemistry has swooned the audiences.

Rupali and Gaurav fans lovingly call them 'MaAn' and always shower their love on the actors. The duo bond well off-screen also and often creates reels and shares pictures with their fans. As Gaurav is inching closer to 1 million followers on his Instagram handle, his co-star Rupali, shared a reel wishing him and treating the MaAn family with a new video. Rupali took to her Instagram handle with Gaurav, in which the two are seen grooving together on Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar's iconic song 'Main Sitaron Ka Tarana'.

Sharing this video, Rupali captioned, "Just because my friend and your favourite is almost at a well deserved 1M And also because all you wonderful people asked for it !! Congratulations in advance". MaAn fans have showered their immense love on their video and have penned amazing comments for them.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the makers will now introduce a shocking yet intriguing twist in the upcoming episodes where Anuj is seen slipping into a coma.

The makers have also cast new actors in Anupamaa who are seen adding the right amount of drama and have hooked the audiences to the show. The current plot of the show revolves around Anupamaa's daughter Pakhi's affair with Adhik and Anupamaa and Anuj's adopted daughter Anu.

