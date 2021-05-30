Anupamaa fame Rushad Rana is all praise for co actor Madalsa Sharma: I think I have made a friend for life

Rushad Rana is very happy with the attention he is getting from the show. He also talked about his relationship with Madalsa Sharma and praised her for being so humble on the set.

With the success of the Anupamaa show, the characters have also come into the limelight. They are enjoying the popularity and the attention from the fans. One such is actor Rushad Rana, who is enjoying the limelight after his portrayal of Anirudh Gandhi in the show. He has been working in the television industry for a long time and has been part of many shows. In the show, Anirudh Gandhi aka Rushad Rana is playing the role of Kavya's (Madalsa Sharma) husband. Both the actors get along well and share good chemistry.

They started their shoot together and developed an instant comfort level when they met on the set.

Talking about their bond, Rushad said, “Madalsa was the first person I met on the sets of Anupamaa. I remember she very sweetly introduced herself and told me that she is the one playing Kavya and I am paired opposite her on the show. From day one I found her warm, nice, and she is a brilliant performer. Not just on-screen, off-screen are so much fun that together they can bring the house down."

He further added, "Off-screen, we have a lot of fun on the set. We are like good friends. There have been times we have in-depth conversations about life and work. I share a lot of things with her. For us making these funny reels are a happy activity. I shoot very rarely for Anupamaa, but whenever I do, we always make it a point to click pictures together, make reels together. In her, I think I have made a friend for life.”

Calling Madalsa a genuine human being, sweet-natured and fun-loving, Rushad continues, “I always tease her because when she laughs heartily she laughs like a baby. In fact, Sudhanshu and I are always pulling her leg.”

Rushad is also thankful to the entire team of Anupamaa for adding to his popularity. He says the show has definitely brought him back to the limelight. Speaking on the shows he did in the past, Rushad said, “Muskaan too did well, my cameo in Shakti also well recognized, and I was doing good in Sasural Simar ka…. But yes, the kind of footage I have got from Anupamaa is something that I have been missing out on for long. People have started calling me Aniruddh. The kind of social media presence I have is because of Anupamaa.”

