Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey says ‘it’s a matter of survival now’ as the TV industry suffers due to lockdown

Sudhanshu Pandey talks about the problems faced by the TV show crew and how he is surviving far from his family.
One of the most popular shows on Indian television Anupamaa has shifted its shoot to Vapi, Gujarat due to lockdown. One of the leads of the show, Sudhanshu Pandey talked about the changing scenario with TNN. The actor shared that at present, the situation is very bad and the TV industry has suffered a lot because of it. He said that now it is the situation of survival and everyone is working hard to earn their bread and butter. People at all levels of the TV industry including actors, producers, directors, and other unit members are struggling to earn. 

He said the scenario has changed now and people need to find ways to move ahead. There is so much going on, and people need to focus on a good state of mind and stay physically healthy. He added that we want our families to be safe and we are do everything we can, but in this industry, one cannot stop working. 

Talking about his family he said that with technology and internet services, he can connect with his family at any time. It does let him miss them as he does video calls with them very often. He talks to his wife and kids, as well as his pets. He sees them every day so there is nothing to miss.

As per the latest plot of the show, Vanraj and Anupamaa have gotten divorced. There have been many memes about their divorce, Sudhanshu had also shared some on his social media account. He added that when people start making memes or jokes about you, it is a way of appreciation and love.

Credits :Times of India

