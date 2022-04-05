Anupamaa: Fans hail Anuj as 'Fiery Kapadia' as he takes a stand for Anupama against Paritosh

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows currently. It has continuously maintained its number one position for the past year, owing to its entertaining and engaging content. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma are among the leads of the show. In the recent plot of the show, it is seen that Anupama and Anuj decide to get married despite of all odds. But some family members including Vanraj, Baa, Paritosh, Pakhi and Rakhi are against their marriage.

In the recent episode, it will be seen that Anupama’s son Paritosh gets into a fight as few people tease him saying that he has two fathers. Hence, when he sees Anupama with Anuj, he loses control and gets angry. He shouts at her and insults her, which infuriates Anuj and he pushes him. Anuj tells him to be within his limits and Paritosh then pushes both him and Anupama, but Anuj saves her from falling.

Fans of the show are excited to see the protective side of Anuj Kapadia. People are appreciating Gaurav Khanna for his portrayal of Anuj. Some of the users commented as “infuriated anuj kapadia is the love of my life”, “The way you've perfected each nuance, the anger evolution and yet the Anuj Kapadia character maintained is par excellence”, “SO MUCH TO UNLOAD TODAY! FAB FAB Episode Loved every bit of it!! To start with, koi seeti maro re! Hope the CLIMAX isn’t toned down! Take a bow sir”, Hurt him and he won't say a word, hurt her and he will fight the world for her The angry Anuj Kapadia That fierceness in the eyes, the seething look.”

See some tweets here-

Also read- Anupamaa: Twitterati hail Rupali Ganguly's monologue against Baa & Vanraj, say 'Flower nahi, fire hai'