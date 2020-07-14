Anupamaa First Episode REVIEW: Rupali Ganguly elevates an average script with her tear jerking performance

Rupali Ganguly brings the story of one such housewife, Anupamaa, who has for the last 25 years lived for others. But what makes Anupamaa special is her endurance and love for each member.

Putting yourself last is not easy but somehow mothers (in most households) make it look easy-peasy. Moving mountains for their family is something most of us have witnessed our mothers do, yet we fail to acknowledge it most of the times. Rupali Ganguly brings the story of one such housewife, Anupamaa, who has for the last 25 years lived for others. Her mundane routine revolves only and only around her family which features a stereotypical cunning mother-in-law, a loving father-in-law, a misogynist husband, and three children. But what makes Anupamaa special is her endurance and love for each member.

But that's not it. The first episode of the show beautifully establishes Anupamaa's relationship with each character. There are nuances and situations which add so much substance to the story, to Anupamaa's character. She is smart and intelligent and not to forget extremely talented, but it is the acceptance from her family which she desires. In a series of scenes, we see how each family member takes her for granted, but it is only when her husband mocks her for looking older than she is, hurt crosses her face, giving us a glimpse of her vulnerability. In a matter of a few minutes, the plethora of emotions depicted by Rupali as Anupamaa shows her prowess as an actress.

In 25 years, for the first time, Anupamaa after being literally pushed by her mother-in-law decides to relive her childhood memories with her US-returned friend. It is the only time we see her hesitantly reminiscing her carefree days, where she danced like no one is watching. The memory of it leaves tears in her eyes, and when she for the first time in many years puts herself first, even though for 5 minutes, the guilt of it washes over her face.

Back home though, her husband is all set to rip her apart for putting herself first. His misogyny is clearly seen when he asks his son to not make tea because 'jiska kaam hai wohi karegi'. Slow Claps. Misogyny, anyone? But to her rescue is her youngest son who understands her and is her cheerleader. The premise of the show is extremely relatable and a few scenes will even leave you gutted and that is the USP of the show. Rupali has beautifully taken up the character and once again reminds us why she shouldn't take such long sabbaticals.

What we didn't like is the stereotypical portrayal of a mother-in-law. The plot in itself seems cliched but none-the-less the first episode is surely a tear-jerker.

Credits :Pinkvilla

