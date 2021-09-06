Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna shares BTS pics with Rupali Ganguly as they get decked up in traditional wear

There had been rumors brewing from the last few days about the entry of a new character in the most popular daily soap Anupamaa. The newcomer is Anuj Kapadia, who is a business tycoon and also a former batchmate of Anupamaa. Numerous promos had been released by the channel about the new entry in the show and the audience was also very curious about the actor marking his entry in the show to bring a new twist. The face was revealed last weekend as everyone saw the role is being played by actor Gaurav Khanna. He has recently shared a backstage picture with Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly.

Jeevan Saathi fame actor Gaurav Khanna will be entering the show Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia, who is a successful and famous business tycoon. He is introduced in the show at Anupama’s college reunion party, where he introduces himself to her and they are also seen dancing together at the party. It seems he will be getting more involved in her life as Gaurav Khanna has shared BTS pictures, in which he and Rupali Ganguly are seen dressed up in festive attire. Gaurav has donned a white and golden shades sherwani. Rupali looks gorgeous in her heavy embroidery work green sari and red full sleeve blouse. She has put on traditional jewelry including maang tika, nose ring, heavy jhumkas, necklace, and beautiful bangles. She is seen holding dandiya sticks. It is quite interesting to see them in the Indian outfit and people are curious about the upcoming sequence.

He captioned, “Your Anuj n Anupama...kya bolti public..”

See post here-