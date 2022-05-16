Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna takes sweet revenge on Rupali Ganguly, teases her for wearing pink; Watch

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for years now. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna starrer family drama has been garnering an overwhelming response from the audience because of its storyline. Anupamaa's lead couple Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have become quite popular on social media because of their remarkable chemistry. The on-screen romance of Anupama and Anuj is getting lots of love from the audience. The duo has been given the nickname of MaAn by their fans. They often share pictures and videos of themselves on popular songs.

Today, Gaurav Khanna shared a video on his social media handle. In this video, Gaurav teases Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly for wearing a pink saree. This video comes after Rupali's video that she shared a while ago, where she was seen teasing Gaurav for wearing a pink sweatshirt. Sharing this video on his Instagram handle, Gaurav writes, "Badla.. payback .. bts .: Call it watever .. but the truth is that We love doin all this for our lovely fans and our extended family, that is -YOU" In this video, we can see Rupali is shy and embarrassed as Gaurav pulls her leg.

The present track of the show Anupamaa is focusing on Anupamaa and Anuj's pre-wedding celebrations. The show has recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform. The prequel has the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on 25 April, and viewers can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the show.

