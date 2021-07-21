Anupamaa, Gusthak Dil to Pavitra Rishta: 5 popular TV shows based on regional shows

There have been numerous TV shows over the past many years that made a mark on the television sets and into the hearts of the audience. While these shows comprised excellent actors and magnificent narration, it was the plot of these shows that kept the audience engaged and entertained by these shows. Many of these shows had original concepts, but to your surprise, there are also shows that are adaptations of popular TV shows in regional languages. There are numerous popular shows on the Indian television screens that are remakes of regional shows and they have been very popular among the audience. Here is a list of few popular shows that are picked from regional languages.

Pavitra Rishta

One of the most popular and iconic TV shows of its time, Pavitra Rishta was immensely loved by the audience. People loved the chemistry between the lead actors Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The show is actually the remake of the Tamil daily soap Thirumathi Selvam.

Sasural Genda Phool

The show became very popular with its launch and Ragini Khanna and Jay Soni were in the lead roles. Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar played the role of Badi Maa in this show. The audience loved the acting of Ragini and the plot of the show, which was based on the Bengali show Ogo Bodhu Sundari.

Kulfii Kumar Bajewala

In the original show innocent Potol won the hearts of everyone with her smile. The original show Potol Kumar Gaanwala is a Bengali show which starred Hiya Dey, Saheb Chatterjee, Swagata Mukherjee, Bhaskar Banerjee, and others. Kulfii Kumar Bajewale was the remake of the show and people liked the unique story of the show along with the acting of little Aakriti Sharma.

Gushtakh Dil

The show was very popular when it was released and it focused on a love triangle. The show was based on the popular Bengali show Bou Katha Kou. It was also successful in the Hindi remake, with the cast Sana Amin Sheikh, Vibhav Roy, and Parvati Sehgal in the lead roles.

Anupamaa

The show Anupamaa has become the most popular and vastly watched show on the Indian television screens. The show focuses on the life of a middle-aged woman who sacrifices everything for the sake of her family but her husband cheats on her. The show is based on the Bengali TV show Sreemoyee, and it has also been remade in Marathi.

