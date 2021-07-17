Anupamaa July 17, 2021, Written Update: Goons try to destroy Anupama’s dance academy

In the previous episode, the entire family gets together and arranges the café. The Shah's get busy decorating the café while Kavya fumes seeing them all work together. Let’s see what happens in today's episode.

Shah family completes the interior decoration of the café. Kavya asks for the menu and Anupama informs saying that the menu is already prepared, which leads to a heated argument between them. Kavya further comments that no one would want to come to the café which upsets Baa. At this moment, Anupama decides to step in and shows Kavya her place and Vanraj asks Kavya to support him instead of objecting to everything.

Meanwhile, Rakhi gets furious because Kinjal uploads pictures of the café on her social media. She asks Paritosh to emotionally blackmail Anupama so that she asks them to walk out of the house.

The Shah family gets excited to inaugurate the café and dance academy. But Kavya advises them to not emotionally attach themselves to the café and keep their hopes low only because sometimes start-ups don't work.

Surprisingly, Anupama agrees with Kavya and asks everyone to keep their expectations low. In the meantime, Samar learns that some goons have entered the café and the dance academy and are attempting to destroy it. So, Samar and Vanraj rush to protect the café and dance academy and fight back against the goons, protecting something they built with their hard work. Later, Vanraj expresses his gratitude towards Samar for always showing up and putting in his efforts during bad times.

Change often brings in new challenges along! Will these new ventures flip the fortunes for Anupama & Vanraj?

The episode comes to an end on this sweet note. Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode of Anupamaa.

