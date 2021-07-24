Anupamaa July 24, 2021, Written Update: Anupama asks Kavya and Vanraj to get out of her house

After Rakhi’s infuriating comment, Paritosh adds to the fire and says that he is ashamed and embarrassed to be a part of this family. Upon hearing this, Anupama asks them to leave the house but Rakhi did not want to end the conversation here. She went on with the argument and even questioned Anupama’s character and her relation with her ex-husband. She also makes several serious allegations and questions her intentions in regards to Vanraj. At this point, Kavya jumps in and announces that Anupama is trying to steal her husband and that she should maintain some distance.

All these allegations made Anupama jump to a decision and she announced that in order to end the trouble for once and all, Kavya and her husband need to get out of her house and her workspace. She says that she is tired of giving a character certificate to everyone and the only solution to stop all this is by completely ending relations with Vanraj. Hence, both of them need to leave the house.

Kavya’s tone instantly changes after hearing about leaving home. She says how can she survive when she does not have a job and a house. Anupama says that it is not her problem and they can go anywhere they wish to but need to leave the house.

