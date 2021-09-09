'Anupamaa': Kavya and Vanraj visit Anuj Kapadia's office, calls Gopi Kaka a domestic help

After the celebration, Anupamaa packed halwa for Gopi Kaka to have some at home. Kavya starts calling Anuj as AK and the family even appreciates him for becoming so successful at such a young age. Later, Vanraj wanted to talk to him about the warehouse, but Anuj insisted that they spoke about it in their office. Kavya said they will visit their office the next day with some other ideas.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kavya and Vanraj visit Anuj's office and are shocked to see Gopi Kaka sitting on his chair. Kavya tells Anuj that she is surprised that he is giving so much importance to his domestic help. This angers Anuj. Later, Anupamaa too joins them but Vanraj taunts her on this, which Anuj overhears. Will Anuj sign the deal with the Shahs? To know what happens next keep watching "Anupamaa".

"Anupamaa" features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.

