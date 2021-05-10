Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly strikes out at 'aunties' commenting on her weight gain after son's birth

Rupali Ganguly talks about being body shamed for gaining weight after the birth of her baby. She said it was more of a mindset than pregnancy.

The lead actress of the top trending serial on the TV screen, Anupamaa, is played by the remarkable Rupali Ganguly. The actress recently talked about experiencing body shaming, which was quite shocking for her. The actress had gained almost 30 kgs when her son Rudransh was born. She revealed that the actress had to face comments from her neighbor ladies due to her weight gain. The actress talked about the body-shaming issues with Bollywood Bubble and its impact on her.

In the interview, she said that she was had gained a lot of weight during the birth of her son. Hence people have started commenting on her weight. She said that she was 58 kgs when she delivered her baby, and from that, her weight grew to 86 kgs. When she took her baby son out for a walk, certain neighbor aunties she did not know would come to her and say, 'Hey, you are Monisha, you have become so fat.'

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress was distressed by these comments, as she said that who gave them the right to judge a mother. She added that people do not know the kind of issues a woman has to go through. She said that it was not about the pregnancy but the mindset of people. Earlier in the month, the actress had shared about the complications she faced when she was pregnant with her son Rudransh. She had said that it is a miracle that he is five years old now.

