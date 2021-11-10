Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly teases Gaurav Khanna as she calls him ‘Mango Dolly’

Rupali Ganguly is among the leading and highly talented actors in the television industry. The actress is quite popular for her jovial and friendly nature. Rupali is good friends with the whole cast of her show Anupamaa and often shares pictures with them. They are often seen goofing around and having fun together in between the shoots. In the recent picture shared by Rupali Ganguly, she is seen enjoying mango Dolly ice cream with her co-star Gaurav Khanna.

In the picture shared on social media by Rupali Ganguly, she is seen enjoying ice cream on the sets of her show. The actress is seen clad in a beautiful tribal work blue saree. She is standing with Anuj Kapadia, played by the talented actor Gaurav Khanna. He has donned a yellow shirt and white pants. She also shared pictures of other cast members of the show and revealed that they were treated with Mango Dolly by Gaurav. She shared in the caption, “ab humaare Mango Dolly ne Mango Dolly khilaayi Still trying to figure that caption”

See post here-

Rupali is very popular on social media as she regularly posts pictures and videos. She recently shared an entertaining reel with her co-star Gaurav Khanna, on the song ‘Tumsa Koi Pyara’. She had earlier also shared a dance reel on the song ‘Sajna Hai Mujhe’ in which she was seen shaking a leg as she had sported a stunning colorful lehenga. In the show, it is seen that Anupama is getting closer to Anuj Kapadia, she has also decided to move out of the Shah house.



