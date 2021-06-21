Anupamaa leads Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey at loggerheads? Report

There are reports of Anupamaa leads Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey having a rift. Read on to know more about it.

Anupamaa is at currently the top-rated show. It is the audience’s favourite for its interesting storyline and the regular twists and turns. The lead actors of the show are Sudhandu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly. The cast and the crew of the show put in efforts and determination for providing entertainment to the fans of the show. But as per the reports, there are rumours of a rift between the leads of the show.

Reports suggest that there is an ongoing cold war and groupism on the sets of the show. Apparently, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale have become one group. The other group is including Rupali Ganguly, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne. Also, when the promo of the upcoming episode was released, Sudhanshu Pandey shared it on his social media, but didn't tag Rupali Ganguly in the post. The actors have not commented on the rumours.

As per the ongoing story of the show, Kavya has now married Vanraj and they are living in the Shah house. She is the only earning member of the house and struggling to make ends meets. She is seen doing the job as well as managing the household chores. Later, Kavya hires a full-time maid but that also becomes a difficult task for her. In desperation of getting a job, he starts working in a café. Baa, Babuji and Anupamaa expressed happiness over his decision, but Kavya is not impressed as she calls it a ‘menial job.’

Also read- Rupali Ganguly feels Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is like her; Fans say THIS

Share your comment ×