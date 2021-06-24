Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma and other cast members make a fun BTS video from the sets; See HERE

Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale create a fun video as they have fun together during the shoot of the show.

The show Anupamaa has one of the top-rated shows on the Indian television industry. The show a wide audience and entertains them with intriguing plot of the show. The cast of the show is very friendly with each and often share fun moments on the show. There has been recent reports of tiff between the actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, but amidst that Madalsa Sharma has ensured that the happy vibes on the sets is not affected.

The actress Madalsa Sharma plays the role of Kavya in the show and she is on-screen wife of the actor Sudhanshu Pandey. The actress is shown creating ruckus in the lives of Anupama and Vanraj. The actress has recently shared pictures with her on-screen step son, Paras Kalnawat, and it will surely tickle your funny bone.

See video here- Click

In the video all of them are seen decked up in traditional outfits as they are preparing for the shoot of the episode of Vat Savitri pooja. The actors of the show Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale are seen in this fun video.

Regarding the dispute between the leads of the show, Madalsa Sharma has dismissed the rumors of the show. Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj had opened up on the topic with TOI, as he shared, “"Rupali and I are good co-actors and friends, too. There is nothing wrong between us. And a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day."

Credits :Times of India

