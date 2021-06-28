Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma's father in law & veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty pays surprise visit on the sets

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was all smiles when he posed with team members. The pictures have gone viral on social media.

The popular show Anupamaa is riding high on success. Even the actors of the show are also getting huge attention from the viewers because of their performance. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead role. They are keeping their audience entertained with their chemistry. But recently, there was a special visitor on the set which made everyone happy. The pictures have also gone viral on social media. He was none other than veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty.

He came to surprise his daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma. She was very happy after seeing him. He is seen wearing a grey kurta and black pyjamas with a shawl around his neck and a cap. He posed with a smile with the whole team of the show. Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production official Instagram page posted the photo and captioned it as "Thank you so much @mithunchakrabortyofficial, for the surprise visit to the #anupamaa set! @rupaliganguly @sudanshu_pandey @madalsasharma @alpanabuch19 @arvindvaidya3 @paras_kalnawat @tassnim_nerurkar @nidz_20 @muskanbamne."

To note, Madalsa, who plays the role of Kavya in the show, is married to his son Mahaakshay Chakraborty. And this is not the first time he visited her on the set. Earlier, also he visited her and even treated the team to a scrumptious meal.

As per the current track, Kavya is trying hard to create a rift between family members. She is putting the wrong words in Kinjal’s mind. The new promo shows that she has also misbehaved with Anupama and everyone. Will Kavya be successful in making everyone against Anupama?

Also Read: Anupamaa: When Alpana Buch aka Baa bunked her college to watch THIS actor’s film; Shares PIC

Credits :Directors Kut Production Instagram

Share your comment ×