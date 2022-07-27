'Anupamaa' makers end Paras Kalnawat's contract; Here's what actor has to say

Rupali Ganguly starrer daily soap Anupamaa needs no introduction. It is one of the most watched daily soaps on television currently. The daily soap has hooked the attention of the audiences with its engaging content and breaking multiple stereotypes. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others in key roles. Fans like Rupali aka Anupamaa and Gaurav aka Anuj's chemistry and lovingly call them #MaAn. However, today we got the news that the makers have ended the contract with Paras Kalnawat who plays Samar in the serial for breaching the contract.

Paras reportedly has signed dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and after that producer Rajan Shahi and Star Plus took a stand to terminate his contract for signing up a show on another channel's show without any prior intimation. According to them, the team has always been accommodating to actors and never stopped them from taking up another project. Even with Paras, they had accommodated his dates for other assignments before.

Paras too opened up about the same and talked to The Indian Express. The actor said that he chose Jhalak over Anupamaa for his growth. He further added, "Everything is great with Anupamaa but I did not see my character evolving. I have huge respect for Rajan sir and the team and wish them all the best. At this stage of my career, I wanted to take up a new challenge. Also, I must add that I did inform the production about my decision, however, due to the channel and contract clauses, it wouldn’t have been possible for me to continue with Anupamaa after signing Jhalak."

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the show is coming back after a hiatus of five years, and Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have roped in as judges for the 10th season of the show.

