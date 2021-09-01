Anupamaa New Entry: Check out the first look of Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia in the show

There has been a buzz about a new entry in the show Anupaamaa for the past few days. Various promos had been shared by the channel, where the cast is shown excited to meet the business tycoon Anuj Kapadia. After much speculation, the pictures have been finally revealed. As per the pictures, the role of Anuj Kapadia will be played by actor Gaurav Khanna. He will be meeting Anupama at their college reunion.

As per the pictures shared by the makers, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Jaswir Kaur are seen at their college reunion. Rupali Ganguly has worn a dark blue printed saree with pink border. Her makeup is gorgeous and her hair is tied in a bun with a lovely gajra. She has paired the look with traditional jewellery. Jaswir Kaur has worn a silver dress and her hair is tied in a ponytail. Gaurav Khanna, who is playing the businessman Anuj Kapadia, is seen in a white T-shirt and blue blazer. He is seen wearing glasses as he sports a casual look.

See the pictures here: