Anupamaa New Entry: Check out the first look of Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia in the show

Published on Sep 01, 2021 11:35 AM IST  |  5.4K
   
Anupamaa New Entry: Check out the first look of Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia in the show
Advertisement

There has been a buzz about a new entry in the show Anupaamaa for the past few days. Various promos had been shared by the channel, where the cast is shown excited to meet the business tycoon Anuj Kapadia. After much speculation, the pictures have been finally revealed. As per the pictures, the role of Anuj Kapadia will be played by actor Gaurav Khanna. He will be meeting Anupama at their college reunion.

As per the pictures shared by the makers, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Jaswir Kaur are seen at their college reunion. Rupali Ganguly has worn a dark blue printed saree with pink border. Her makeup is gorgeous and her hair is tied in a bun with a lovely gajra. She has paired the look with traditional jewellery. Jaswir Kaur has worn a silver dress and her hair is tied in a ponytail. Gaurav Khanna, who is playing the businessman Anuj Kapadia, is seen in a white T-shirt and blue blazer. He is seen wearing glasses as he sports a casual look. 

See the pictures here:

It will be shown that Anuj Kapadia is the ex-boyfriend of Anupama and they meet at their college reunion. He had offered to buy the Shah family warehouse for Rs 5 crore. But when his employees give the document to Vanraj and Kavya, they are shocked to read them. Hence, he decides to talk to Babuji before signing it. It will also be interesting to see how the incidental bumping of Anupama and Anuj will lead to a new twist in the story.

Also read- Anupamaa Plot Twist: Gaurav Khanna to enter the show as Anupama’s friend

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla Desk


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All