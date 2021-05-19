Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah says ups and downs essential for the track; Feels blessed being part of the show

Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal from Anupamaa, speaks at length about her role in the show and new twists in the plot.

The television serial Anupamaa is among the most popular and top-rated shows in India. The unexpected twists and turns of the show keep the plot interesting, making the audience interested in the show. The latest plot of the show came as a surprise for many, where the family discovers that Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, has developed a tumor in her ovaries. The complexity and severity of her case are yet to be determined. The actress Nidhi Shah, who plays the role of Kinjal on the show, talked about her role and plot of the show with Tellychakkar.

The actress talked about the latest track of the show, she said that when she got to know that Anupamaa was unwell, and had a tumor in her ovaries, she felt bad as Kinjal does not want anything to happen to her. She wants Anupamaa to be healthy, happy, and safe. Talking about the plot, she said that they need to spice up things in the story to keep it interesting.

She said that people love her onscreen role as the audience loves the fact the Kinjal supports Anupamaa and guides her by being her helping hand to make her do the right thing. She provides the needed push to Anupamaa to take the necessary steps forward.

She said that she feels blessed being part of the show Anupamaa. She has been getting a lot of love from the audience and people tell her that they love her character as she is very positive. Kinjal is a character that stands for her rights and she is of the present generation. Her character is educated and she works as well as takes care of family. The actress likes it when people try to be like her character on the show.

For the upcoming plot, the show is at present focusing on Anupamaa, Kavya, and Vanraj. Kinjal will be seen taking care of Anupamaa and being on her side. She will do her best to support her family.

