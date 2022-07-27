Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat pens a note as he exits the show; Says 'It was nothing less than a nightmare'

Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. Paras Kalnawat popularly known as Samar Shah has also been one of the most important characters in the show. Paras essayed Samar Shah, Rupali's on-screen son in Anupamaa, and was one of the most loves characters. He was a part of the show since its inception. However, Paras has now exited the show and will no longer be seen essaying Samar. Due to creative differences, Paras is choosing the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 over Anupamaa and has officially announced his exit.

Today, Paras Kalnawat took to his Instagram handle and penned a note as he has quit Anupamaa. He dropped a reel with his co-star Alma Hussein on the 'Kesariya' song and expressed his feelings under this post. Paras wrote, "Every journey has an end to it. Will miss bunch of people from my team. Will definitely speak about my side of the story and what i had to face being part of the show. It was nothing less than a nightmare. People close to me in the show were well informed about me being unhappy around but no actions were taken. It's indeed a mix feeling. A sigh of relief with a drop of tear. Will always be thankful to Rajan Sir, Romesh Sir, Vivek Ji, Aarif Ji, Gulshan Ji, Sunand Sir and the entire DKP team for giving me this opportunity and for making me part of this beautiful show and will always be grateful for all the love you'll have given me. I've worked with one of the best producers, best direction team and the best DOP. But the show must go on. Will give my best wherever I go and will make my actions speak louder than words. Keep your love coming kyuki PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI SIGNING OFF AS SAMAR SHAH Thank you for loving and supporting me as Samar Shah, Give the same love to the new actor playing Samar Shah and the show. Love you all and as demanded by my insta fam here's a reel on kesariya #SigningOff #ParasKalnawat #SamarShah #Anupama".

Click here to watch Paras's video

Paras, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, shared that he realised his character didn't have any scope to grow and despite repeated discussions with the production team and the creative directors, he didn't get any substantial response. Expressing his disappointment, Paras shared, "I feel I am going to take this thing very positively because I don't think I've done anything wrong, I chose the side. I wanted to do something where I can see myself growing, some line of growth in my own life as an actor and as a dancer as well. I am currently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and that is something that actually offended the makers of Anupamaa because Star Plus considers Colors as their rival channel and they don't get along very well. My growth was completely at halt in this show for the past one year."

Paras also revealed that despite constantly asking makers for a growth in his character, he couldn't get a proper reply from their end, and hence he decided to choose Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Also Read: Paras Kalnawat on leaving Anupamaa: Stood for 20-30 pages of scene without any dialogues; EXCLUSIVE