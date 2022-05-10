Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat shares BTS video of Ladkiwale prepping for Anupama & Anuj's wedding; WATCH

The popular show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP chart for months now. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer family drama has been garnering an overwhelming response from the audience because of its storyline. The chemistry between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj has swooned the mind of the audiences. This on-screen duo is quite popular on social media as well and their fans lovingly call them MaAn. Now the present plot of the show is focusing on the wedding preparations of MaAn. The Shah family and The Kapadias are seen celebrating the pre-wedding ceremonies of their beloved couple Anuj and Anupama.

Anupamaa's team not only entertains their audiences on TV screens but each actor from the show is quite active on their respective social media handles. Today, Paras Kalnawat, who essays the role of Samar in the show, shared a video on his Instagram handle. In this video, we can see the entire Shah family dressed in traditional outfits. This reel starts with Rupali Ganguly and ends with Paras Kalnawat. The Shah family members strike their best pose as the camera pans on them. In the caption of this reel, Paras writes, "SHAH Ka Rutba P.S: Actors Missing In This Reels Were Not Around When I Shot It Concept & Shot By: Paras Kalnawat #ShahFamily #Shah #Rutba #Anupama #SamarShah #Family #Concept #OnSet #Purple" Nidhi Shah who essays the role of Kinjal in Anupamaa was quick enough to drop a comment on this video. She wrote, "missing missing".

Recently, the makers of Anupamaa also released a prequel of the show titled 'Anupama: Namaste America' that airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

