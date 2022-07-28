Anupamaa Plot Twist: Does the new promo of Rupali Ganguly’s show hint towards Anuj’s demise?

Anupamaa has been topping the TRP chart since the start of the show with its gripping and entertaining plot. The love story of Anupama and Anuj created quite a buzz on social media and Rupali-Gaurav’s pairing has a massive fan following. The show has made Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia the star he is today and he deserves it. He has now finally got what he deserves. The married life of Anupama and Anuj is garnering lots of love on the show. But the new promo of the show has shocked the audience.

As per the recent promo of the show, Anupama is seen torn between her kids from her earlier marriage and her adopted daughter. She is seen perplexed and when she sees Anuj, she hugs him tightly and asks him to promise her that he will never leave her. But she gets shocked when removes his hand. She is seen screaming in despair.

See the promo here

Rupali Ganguly’s popular daily soap is Hindi remake of the Bengali serial, Sreemoyee. As per the plot of the show, it is seen Rohit gets seriously ill and his condition becomes critical. It is shown that he eventually dies due to his illness. Drawing comparisons from the show, there seems to be similar situation brewing in Anupamaa.

While Anupamaa show is in news since yesterday due to Paras Kalnawat's termination after he signed the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Rajan Shahi terminated his service with immediate effect and Paras too is glad that his service is over as he called the contract a 'nightmare'.

