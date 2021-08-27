Anupamaa Plot Twist: Gaurav Khanna to enter the show as Anupama’s friend

There have been rumours of the entry of a new character in the popular reality show Anupamaa. Numerous names had also cropped up for the character, but now it has been confirmed that actor Gaurav Khanna has started the shooting for the show.

Etimes TV had earlier reported about the entry of a new character on the daily soap, and as per their sources, the name has been confirmed. The sources of the show have revealed, “Gaurav Khanna is all set to make the entry in the show. The actor has been prepping up for the role for quite some time now and is working closely with the makers to finalize his look. Gaurav will start shooting for the show in a few days and his track will be on air by next week. He is excited about being a part of Anupamaa.”

The latest promo of the show has hinted at the new entry in the top trending daily soap, Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna will be seen playing the role of a college friend of Anupama named Anuj Kapadia. The entry of the character will bring a new twist to the plot of the show.

There had been speculations about who will be becoming a part of the show, and some names had been suggested like , Ram Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, etc. But the final name chosen is Gaurav Khanna. He is popular for roles in successful shows like Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam as Abeer Bajpayee opposite . He has also worked in Chandragupta Maurya, Laal Ishq, Chandra Nandini and others.