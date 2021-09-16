Anupamaa PLOT twist: Netizens support Devika for calling out Anupama to take a stand for herself

Anupamaa is the leading show on the TRP ratings for the past many months. The show has a vast fan following and the audience has been enjoying the plot too. In the latest twist, a new character has been introduced in the show, named Anuj Kapadia, who happens to be a former classmate of Anupama. With the regular meeting of Anupama and Anuj due to their work, her family members haven't been very happy about the same. Her son Paritosh seems to be very upset about his mother’s friendship and Baa also criticizes Anuj’s entry into the Shah house. In the recent episode, it is seen that Devika asks Anupama to think about herself for once.

The clip of Devika calling out Anupama for being too selfless is going viral on social media as netizens agree with Devika. Twitterati has been posting reactions to the recent plot twist of the show. See some reactions here-

I bow down to devika for giving anu a reality check Raising handsClapping hands signDizzy symbol

DEVIKA EXPOSING THAT HYPOCRITE BAA

Devika is the best

Everyone deserves a friend like Devika !!

'Kya naam tha us naagin ka' for rakhi dave. She was on fire today

'ek do chapet maarna chahiye toshu ko' Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy fandom ke dil ki baat bol di isne aaja #Anupamaa

This is true friendship when you tell your friend what they NEED to hear even if they don’t want to.Every single thing she said is true.The biggest flaws of Anu being highlighted. While loving everyone else she forgot to love herself.This will be her first step to loving herself

Devika fearlessly stating facts.. she's on fire a much needed advice.. anupama is so lucky to have a friend like her

I always liked her the way she say truth on Anupamaa's face and make her understand is worth watching we all need such type of friend in our life's

Makers if you are listening then please keep devika here forever, I don't want to see her once in a blue moon, I want this woman in almost every episode smashing the egoistic shah's and even Anu whenever they are wrong