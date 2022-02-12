Anupamaa Plot Twist: Will Anuj’s 26 years of love for Anupama be fulfilled?

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time now. The show has a massive fan following and people are fan of the pair of Anupamaa and Anuj. In the show, the lead role is played by the actress Rupali Ganguly and actor Gaurav Khanna. The recent track of the romance between Anuj and Anupamaa has been getting lots of attention from the audience. Fans of the show will be soon getting an amazing surprise, as Anupama will reveal her feeling for Anuj.

As per the latest promo, Anuj has been waiting for Anupama’s love and affection for 26 years and now his utmost desire might get fulfilled on this Valentine’s day. Anupama has been giving hints about her liking for him for past some time, but it will be interesting to see if she will finally express her love for him. The caption of video read, “Feb is Fab Anupamaa Ki zindagi ka pehla Valentine’s Day Special toh hoga hi Want to know Ki aap log kya chahte hai ki ho! Aur aap log ko kya lagta hai ki Anupamaa aur Anuj ka Valentine’s Day kaisa hoga Exciting week ahead”

See promo here-

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's pair in the show Anupamaa was hailed by fans. She often shares BTS dance videos. Few days back, she had shared a reel with Gaurav on a popular Kishore Kumar track, which was appreciated by her fans. Rupali Ganguly is very particular about her posts on social media and every Monday, she shares a picture or video with her onscreen love interest Gaurav Khanna. Earlier she has posted a romantic dance with Gaurav Khanna on the popular song, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas’. Rupali Ganguly has shared a BTS video from the sets of her show and the duo is seen in their character getup.



