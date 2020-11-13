Anupamaa Promo: Anupama EXPOSES Vanraj and Kavya’s extra marital affair in front of the family

Anupamaa, which has been ruling the TRP charts with its interesting storyline, is all set to witness a new twist as Vanraj and Kavya’s affair will no more be a secret for his family

Star Plus’ popular family drama Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharam in the lead, has been winning hearts since its inception. The show has been raking in a decent TRP and has managed to keep the fans intrigued with its interesting storyline. So far, Anupamaa has witnessed several interesting twists and turns in the story. And now the show is coming up with yet another turn as Anupama is set to expose Vanraj in front of the entire family.

In the recent promo, Vanraj has planned a grand surprise for Kavya on her birthday and goes down the knees confessing his love for her. Little did he know what was coming in for them. Soon Anupama arrives at the spot along with Vanraj’s parents and kids and everyone is shocked to know about Vanraj and Kavya’s extra-marital affair. Needless to say, Vanraj is perplexed too and goes speechless. On the other hand, Vanraj’s mother is mighty upset with him for cheating on his wife and ends up slapping him. She also emphasised that she is ashamed to have a son like him.

Take a look at Anupamaa’s new promo:

Aakhirkaar... Vanraj ki sachchayi, Anupama ki zindagi mein ek naya mod laayi!#Anupama, Somvaar-Shanivaar,

Raat 10baje sirf StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par. #RupaliGanguly @sudhanshu1974 pic.twitter.com/lc7vuMIycP — StarPlus (@StarPlus) November 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is reigning the TRP charts since the beginning. In fact, Rupali’s performance in the show as the titular character is also winning a lot of appreciation. Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Rupali’s on in the show, opined that no one could have done justice to Anupama’s role better than the actress. He even asserted that while he shares a great bond with Rupali both on and off the screen, her performance in an emotional scene had even left him emotional.

