Anupamaa PROMO: Anupama stands against Vanraj’s evil plans; Kavya’s return brings new twist

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, it is seen that the family is celebrating Makar Sankranti and everyone is flying kites. There is a strong competition between Anupama and Vanraj as they try to cut each other’s kite. Anupama is seen standing against him as she understands the evil plans of Vanraj, and she will do anything to protect her family.

In the promo of the episode, Anuj trips and Anupama takes hold of the kite he is flying and Anuj holds the reel. Next to her, Malvika is seen flying the kite, but she cuts her finger, hence Vanraj takes the kite from her. Anupama is shocked when Vanraj says, “Don’t worry Mukku ab tumhari dor mere haath mein hai”. Anupama replies, “Don’t worry Anuj main kuch gadbad hone nahi dungi”. Anuj replies that the game is under his control, indicating that he is wooing Malvika. But Anupama does not budge and says that he cannot control her. He tells her that she cannot win against him, but she gives him a befitting reply, saying, “Aap to apni harkato se hi haar jaenge”. As Vanraj tries to bring down her kite, someone cuts the thread of his kite. It appears that Kavya has returned in the show and she has some major plans to bring down Vanraj.

In the recent episodes, it was seen that Vanraj dislikes Nandini and tries to oust her from the house. He adds fuel to fire in Samar and Nandini’s fight, but Anupama reaches there last minute and saves the situation.



