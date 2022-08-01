Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly's show heads for a major shocking twist as Anuj slips into coma; Watch

Anupamaa has been one of the top-rated shows on small screens for a very long time. It features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. The on-screen chemistry of Anupamaa and Anuj is hailed by ardent fans and the duo is lovingly addressed as MaAn. The major twist and turns in the show have always grabbed the audience's eyeballs. However, the makers will now introduce a shocking yet intriguing twist in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. Sharing a glimpse of this, the new promo has been shared by the channel on its social media handle

Anupamaa's new promo

Today, Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupamaa on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Anupamaa talking about how her own people have hurt her feelings. Then, we see Barkha and Ankush telling Anupamaa that just like she trapped Anuj in her love, her daughter, Pakhi is doing the same with Adhik. Later, Vanraj taunts Anupamaa by saying that Anuj's family has now shown her real status. It is then seen that Anupamaa is sitting beside Anuj's bed while Anuj can be seen lying on the bed in coma. Choti Anu comes and asks Anupamaa whether her father will ever get up again. Anupamaa tells Anuj that both she and Choti Anu are waiting for him. As the promo ends, Anuj is seen sitting in a wheelchair while Anupamaa decides to make him stand up again.

The caption of this promo read, "Anupama par toot pada hai mushkilon ka pahaad. Kya is baar qismat ka likha, badal paayegi Anupama?Dekhiye, #Anupama ka #Mahasaptah, 8th August se, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

The makers have also cast new actors in Anupamaa who are seen adding the right amount of drama and have hooked the audiences to the show. The current plot of the show revolves around Anupamaa's daughter Pakhi's affair with Adhik and Anupamaa and Anuj's adopted daughter 'Choti Anu'.

