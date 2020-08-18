Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey groove to Radha Kaise Na Jale for Janmashtami episode; See Pics

In the upcoming track of Star Plus' show Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey will be seen dancing to the song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from Aamir Khan's movie Lagaan as they celebrate Janmashtami. Take a look some BTS pictures here.

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles has been keeping fans hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing storyline. The show not only captured the hearts of the viewers but has also proved its mettle on the TRP charts. While fans eagerly wait to see how the story moves forward, the makers are all set to entice fans with a Janmashtami special episode, wherein the duo will be seen grooving to a popular song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from the movie Lagaan. Yes, Rupali and Sudhanshu will channel their inner Gracy Singh and as they show their dancing skills on the show's special episode.

Sharing her experience of shooting the song for the Gokulashtami special episode, Rupali expressed, 'Anupamaa is giving me all the opportunities of living my dreams. I have already performed in songs like Matargasti, Hawa Hawai and now Radha Kaise Na Jale. Unfortunately, I have never been trained in dancing. My mother is a trained classical dancer and my brother (Vijay Ganguly) is a known choreographer. I have a pair of happy feet and wherever I hear any rhythm or music I just start dancing.' Sudhanshu on the other hand revealing his happiness said, 'This song is choreographed by the late Saroj Kha, and I had a great time shooting for the song. We have given a very realistic approach to it and hope the audience will like the presentation.'

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary: I was inconsolable when she passed away

Just like Rupali, Sudhanshu does not have any training in the beautiful art of dancing, but the duo has given it their best shot. They did not have enough time for rehearsals, but with their knack and love for dancing they picked up the steps quickly.

Take a look at some BTS pictures from Anupamma's Janmashtami special episode here:

With this special dance performance, this will be the first time that the viewers will get to see Anupamaa and Vanraj's loving chemistry onscreen. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Anupamaa and Vanraj match steps together in this special episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa First Episode REVIEW: Rupali Ganguly elevates an average script with her tear jerking performance





Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×