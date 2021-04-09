Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly to begin shooting next week after testing COVID negative

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead in Anupamaa, have tested negative for coronavirus and it is expected that she will join the cast soon for shooting.

Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts with her stint in Anupamaa and everyone has in awe of her stint as the female lead in the family drama. However, the actress had recently made the headlines after she had contracted with COVID 19. Rupali had shared the news on social media and stated that she has been asymptomatic following which she went into home quarantine. And now, as per the recent update, Rupali has tested negative for coronavirus and she is likely to resume work soon.

Confirming the news, a source from the production house told TOI, “Yes, the news is true and Rupali is really happy about this latest development. She was eagerly waiting for the test results which came in the evening today. Rupali is now keen to get back to her family and resume work soon. Rupali will start shooting for the show next week. In all probability, Sudhanshu Pandey, the male lead too will join in a few days, along with actor Ashish Mehrotra, who too had tested COVID positive sometime back. Paras Kalnawat, whose dad passed away a few days back, is also back on the sets. We are keeping our fingers crossed... hopefully there will now not be too many changes required in the script.”

Earlier, Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi had also tested negative for COVID 19. He had released an official statement and said, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I was having symptoms, and this morning the result came positive. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and the others around you. These are tough times for all of us, but be optimistic, wear your masks, keep a sanitizer handy and maintain social distancing. Thank you for all your love and support.”

