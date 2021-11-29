Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly & cast dress to impress to celebrate Baa and Babuji's 50th wedding anniversary

The recent plot of the popular daily soap Anupamaa will be filled with entertainment and enjoyment, as there will be a grand celebration for the 50th anniversary of Baa and Babuji. All the family members will be seen getting dressed up in their best attires for the event. In the BTS pictures shared by the production and the cast members, it seems like a grand party will organized in the show.

In the pictures shared by the show production Instagram, they are looking fabulous in traditional attires. Rupali Ganguly was seen in a silver shimmer saree with a full sleeve blouse and ethnic jewellery. Alpana Buch was seen in a beautiful heavy work saree and traditional jewels. Arvind Vaidya, who plays Babuji was seen in a traditional golden kurta. Gaurav Khanna has sported kurta pyjamas with a red printed stole. Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey were seen twinning in white outfits. Madalsa looks gorgeous in white and golden lehenga and Sudhanshu has worn a checkered kurta with a black printed stole. Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale were twinning in shimmery golden outfits. Muskan Bamne, who plays Paakhi looks gorgeous in her white and pink lehenga. They all are seen having a great time in the show as they become part of the celebrations.

See pictures here-

The recent plot of Anupamaa revolves around Anupama developing a soft corner for Anuj Kapadia. Vanraj had also returned to his home and Anupama is seen trying to bring normalcy in the Shah house.



