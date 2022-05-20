Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna treat their MaAn family with BTS video; Watch

Anupamaa has become one of the top-rated shows on small screens. It features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. The couple has become quite popular on social media, and their fans lovingly call them MaAn. The current plot of Anupamaa revolves around the wedding of Anupamaa and Anuj. Anupamaa's team not only entertains their audiences on TV screens but each actor from the show is quite active on their respective social media handles. Today, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna treated their MaAn family by sharing a BTS video.

Anupamaa's lead actress Rupali shared a video with Gaurav on her social media handle. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "This one is for our digital family and all you people out there who have showered MaAn with such immense love" In this video, they can be seen dressed in bride and groom attire. Rupali wore a bright white lehenga and on it, she draped a bandhani red dupatta. On the other hand, Gaurav sported a royal look with a red all-overwork sherwani and red stole along with it. The two have swooned the mind of the audiences with their chemistry and understanding on screen.

Click here to see MaAn's video

The show has recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is airing on the OTT platform. The prequel has the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was released on 25 April, and viewers can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the show.

