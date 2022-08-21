Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly looks beautiful as she turns Radha for the Janmashtami episode; PICS

Rupali Ganguly is among the well-known and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is presently seen in the top-rated show Anupamaa where she essays the main lead character and has been winning the heart of the masses with her exceptional acting skills. Anupamaa is undoubtedly the most loved show and has hooked the attention of the audiences through its storyline. In the upcoming episode of the show, we will see the Shahs and the Kapadias celebrating Janmashtami and Anuj's birthday.

On this double celebration, Rupali aka Anupamaa will be seen dressed up as Radha and will celebrate the occasion. Sharing a glimpse of her beautiful look, Rupali shared a few pictures of her on her Instagram handle, and looks absolutely gorgeous in this look. She can be seen clad with jewelry and has chosen a red and black heavily embellished lehenga for the upcoming Janmashtami sequence. Sharing these photos, she captioned, "Radhe Radhe".

Talking about her personal life, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin K Verma, and they are proud parents of a son Reyansh.

Speaking about her character, Anupamaa has proved to be the most loved character on Television screens presently. Along with Rupali Ganguly, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa M Chakraborty in pivotal roles. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play Anupamaa and Anuj.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the makers have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats as they have now introduced a new interesting plot. In the current episodes, we can see Anuj slipped into coma, whereas Barkha and Ankuj are seen planning to take everything under their control and also trying to trap the Shah family. This has kept the audiences hooked to the screens, and the show is receiving a great response.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly has 'No control over her mann' as she dances on Bhaage Re Mann & gives weekend vibes; VIDEO