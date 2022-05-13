Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly posts a photo with Gaurav Khanna from 'MaAn's Haldi ceremony'

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP chart for months now. Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna starrer family drama has been garnering an overwhelming response from the audience because of its storyline. It is celebration time for the Shah family and the Kapadias as their beloved couple Anupama and Anuj are all set to tie the knot. The chemistry between Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama, and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj has swooned the mind of the audiences. This on-screen duo is quite popular on social media as well and their fans lovingly call them MaAn.

The present plot of the show revolved around the mehndi ceremony of Anupama and Anuj. Now the audience will next see the Haldi ceremony of their adorable duo. Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and offered a glimpse of her Haldi ceremony with her on-screen partner Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna. Anupama and Anuj are glowing in those yellow Haldi outfits. Sharing this picture, Rupali wrote, "Kesariya mera rang hai piya ….MaAn ki Haldi". This picture was showered with immense love from their fans.

Previously, during the mehndi ceremony, the Shah family also got the shocking news about Bapuji's health. After realizing Bapuji's critical condition, Anupama insists on postponing the wedding. But later, because of Bapuji's request, they proceed with the celebrations.

Speaking of the show, recently, the makers of Anupamaa also released a prequel of the show, titled 'Anupama: Namaste America' that airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 13th May 2022, Written Update: Haldi ceremony of Anuj and Anupama takes place