Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly resumes shoot post lockdown; Gives a tour on safety guidelines on first day

Ruplai Ganguly, who is all set to make a comeback on TV after several years, has begun shooting for her new show Anupamaa again amid the COVID-19 crisis. The actress shared a video from the sets of her show showing how they have adapted to the 'new normal.' Take a look.

Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role as Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is all prepped up to win hearts again. The talented actress is making her comeback to the small screen with Star Plus show 'Anupamaa' almost after 7 years. While Anupamaa was set to launch in March, the show had to be delayed owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Now, the first episode of the daily soap drama will air on July 13 (2020), at 10 pm.

After a three-month-long break, the Indian Television industry is slowly and steadily opening up. In the past few weeks, we saw many actors coming back to sets and resuming shoots. Now, Rupali has also finally begun shooting for new episodes of Anupamaa. However, the situation at the sets is not like before, the makers have to thoroughly follow all the safety guidelines given by the Government. It was the actress's first day on the sets after the break, and she decided to share her feelings and give people a quick set tour with the 'new normal' in place.

Through a video message, Rupali shared how she was nervous as an actor before beginning the shoot amid the COVID-19 crisis. There was a sense of excitement to be back in action, but since actors had to take off their masks while shooting scenes, she was nervous and scared too. However, when she arrived on the sets of Anupamaa, her fear had gone. The makers had taken all the safety measures precisely, giving her a sense of relief. From spreading awareness through posters to a health checkup counter, the producer (Rajan Shahi) took good care of the actor's health safety and security. All the actors will have to go temperature and oxygen checkups three times in a day.

Take a look at pictures from Anupamaa sets here:

Talking about Rupali, she was last seen in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, which aired on Sony TV in 2013. With only a few days left for Anupamaa's launch, are you excited to see this new story and Rupali's return to TV? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out Rupali Ganguly's first-day shoot video - Click Here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×